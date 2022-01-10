California's extra sick leave for COVID-19 ended, but is it time to restore it?

California requires employers to provide at least three days of paid sick leave each year to full-time workers. But when the pandemic hit, that wasn't enough to cover 14-day quarantine requirements. Many workers had to either come in sick or take time off without pay.

So in March 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law requiring companies with more than 25 employees to offer as much as 80 hours of supplemental sick leave related to COVID-19, either for quarantines or vaccine side effects.

On Sept. 30, the program ended. The state's business lobby said it was time, because many companies can't afford the leave without a federal tax credit that offsets their costs, which is also expiring. It's also a relief for some business owners struggling to find workers.

But some worker advocates warned that it was too soon, even though California was reporting the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country in September.

And now with the omicron variant sweeping the state, progressives and labor groups say it's essential for the Legislature, which reconvened Jan. 3, to restore the extra paid sick leave.

Newsom now agrees. On Jan. 8, his office announced that in his proposed budget out on Jan. 10, the governor will call for new legislation to reinstate the supplemental paid sick leave "to better protect our frontline workers" during the omicron surge.

Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California, applauded the move. "We appreciate that supplemental paid sick leave, which should never have been allowed to expire, might soon be renewed," he said in a statement. "This is a critical piece of the protection that workers and the public need. We also need to recognize that healthcare workers and caregivers are exhausted and at the end of their rope. Their hard work and sacrifices need to be recognized."

At the same time, he and other union leaders blasted guidance issued Jan. 8 by the state Department of Public Health that allows hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to immediately bring back infected healthcare workers, who have no symptoms, without isolation or additional testing. Exposed health care workers may also work under the new guidelines, which are in effect until Feb. 1.

The return of students to classrooms means the end of the additional leave could be "a crisis for many working families," said Katie Waters-Smith, political organizing director for the California Work & Family Coalition.

"Parents can't leave small children at home, so paid sick leave is even more important than usual on two fronts -- making sure parents don't feel like they have to send sick children to school, and making sure that parents can stay home when their children are sent home because of exposure without losing their income or pay," Waters-Smith said in an email.

Alex Huth, whose 8-year-old son Leo had to stay home from a summer day camp after a COVID-19 exposure, said being able to take time off was a big help, with limited childcare options in the Sacramento area where they live.

Leo's after-school childcare program is at his school, so if there's a classroom exposure, the only option is to take more time off work. Huth said even for parents working from home, child care can be difficult to balance.

"We're there, but we're in another room with the door closed," said Huth, an engineer for the California Air Resources Board. "It really wears on him, and it wears on us, and being able to just say, you know, for these three days I am a parent and I'm going to be available for my 8-year-old ... it means a lot."

Failed efforts to extend leave

California's sick leave law took effect in 2015. Last year during the pandemic, an executive order gave food workers supplemental leave for COVID-related reasons, and a state law later extended the leave to non-food employees at large companies. But those requirements expired at the end of 2020.

Under the supplemental leave program passed in March, employees qualify if they are unable to work, even remotely, because they're in quarantine or isolation, they're caring for a family member who is, or they're getting a vaccine or having side effects. Workers can receive as much as $511 a day, or a maximum of $5,110 total, with hours accrued retroactive to Jan. 1. Employers who provide the additional leave receive a federal tax credit equal to the worker's paid time off, including any healthcare costs.

The state does not track how many employees have used the leave. Independent contractors and employees at smaller businesses that don't opt in are not covered. Some cities and counties have also required supplemental sick leave for COVID-related reasons.

There were a few failed attempts to expand sick leave in the Legislature in the 2020 session. Assemblymember Evan Low, a Democrat from Silicon Valley, said draft legislation on sick leave due to the surging delta variant of the coronavirus wasn't ready before the session ended on Sept. 10.

"​​I'm disappointed we don't have a bill to extend paid leave to support workers during the pandemic," Low tweeted. "But we will not stop trying."

Assembly Bill 995, authored by then-Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, sought to increase the 24 hours of paid sick leave to 40 hours.