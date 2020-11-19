California's vaccine plan will prioritize Blacks and Latinos, among others. Here's why

"There's certainly a social justice part about this. People in these communities are more likely to get sick and die of the virus. We need to recognize that," Pan said. "But for the rest of us going, 'why are these people at the front of the line?' That will actually do more to save you than anything else as well. It's not just that they will benefit more. It's better for all of us."

Here's what the plan could look like:

COVID-19 infection rates

To stymie and control the spread of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, positivity rates should stay below 5%. That number doesn't mean the virus is nonexistent in a certain community, but that it's low enough for public health officials to track where outbreaks are occurring so they can mitigate COVID-19's transmission.

For counties to reopen their businesses and other services, the state's Department of Public Health also mandates they meet certain lower positivity rates within communities of color. Dubbed the "equity metric," counties are required to track positivity rates in areas that might have lower access to, among other factors, housing, transportation, education, medical care and environmental wellness.