CalPERS proposal would force next investment chief to sell stocks before taking job

CalPERS board members will consider forcing the pension system's next chief investment officer to sell personal stocks before taking the job, according to a proposal posted to the board's website.

The proposal follows the abrupt exit last month of former Chief Investment Officer Ben Meng, who was the subject of an anonymous ethics complaint after approving a $1 billion CalPERS investment with a firm in which he held stock.

A CalPERS committee is scheduled to weigh the new proposal at a Sept. 16 meeting. The proposal would require Meng's replacement to either sell personal stocks or put them in a blind trust that would be managed independently.

The change would "significantly diminish any perceived or real conflicts of interests originating from such assets," according to a memo on the proposal from CalPERS Human Resources Division Chief Michelle Tucker.

"The board was looking for ways to address potential conflicts of interest and we feel this is a good starting point for discussion," CalPERS spokesman Wayne Davis said.

CalPERS announced Meng's resignation in a late-night press release on Aug. 5.