Caltrans work to close 3 connectors to I-80 interchange with I-680, state route 12 in Fairfield

A construction project at the interchange of Interstate Highways 80 and 680 and State Route 12 in Fairfield will close some connecting lanes overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caltrans will close the Green Valley Road off-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday and the same time Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The off-ramp to southbound Interstate 680 from eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following morning.

The connecting lane from eastbound Interstate 680 to eastbound Route 12 will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. each following morning.

For 24/7 traffic updates, go to 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBay. You can also get real-time information on all State Highways in California on the Caltrans Quick Map: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

