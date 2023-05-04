SACRAMENTO — Davis Police announced the arrest Thursday of a suspect in three stabbings that left two men dead and a woman critically injured in the past week, a 21-year-old former UC Davis student who may originally be from Oakland.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Police Chief Darren Pytel said Carlos Dominguez, who was a student at the university until last week, was arrested Thursday afternoon on two homicide charges and one attempted homicide charge.

“He is now at the Yolo County Jail and the district attorney will be reviewing reports in the coming days to determine charging decisions,” Pytel said, adding that in his mind Dominguez meets the definition of a “serial killer.”

“These horrific crimes have resulted in immeasurable loss to the victims’ families and friends and to the community,” Pytel said.

The suspect was detained Wednesday at about 5 p.m. a block from Sycamore Park, after 15 separate callers phoned police to report seeing a man who matched the description of the suspect in two of the attacks: long, dark curly hair and wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe.

Pytel said one caller followed Dominguez from Sycamore Park until police arrived and stopped him about a block from the park. Dominguez went with police voluntarily, Pytel said, and police later found a “large knife” in his backpack.

The arrest comes after a series of knife attacks that began April 27 in Davis with the stabbing death of 50-year-old David Henry Breaux, who was found dead in the city’s Central Park.

Two nights later, on Saturday, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, 20, was stabbed to death at Sycamore Park.

The family planned a private service for Thursday, the same day police were announcing the arrest, and a public memorial was scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at the UC Davis International Center on California Avenue.

The third attack came Monday just before midnight when an assailant stabbed a homeless woman multiple times through the side of a tent in a camp at Second and L streets.

The attacker was seen by witnesses at the camp and spotted running away toward downtown, but a massive search of the area and a shelter-in-place order for residents turned up no suspects. The woman survived the attack.

That week of attacks terrified residents of the normally peaceful community and students at nearby UC Davis, where security patrols were stepped up and night classes were being held remotely as police sought a suspect.

Some downtown businesses and restaurants began closing early, and a farmer’s market scheduled for Wednesday night in Central Park was canceled.

Davis Police have said they were hoping to use DNA evidence to pinpoint a suspect, and were using the resources of the FBI, state Justice Department and the Sacramento County district attorney’s crime lab to analyze evidence from the scenes.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said “biological evidence has been collected from each of the crime scenes and early returns are being analyzed to determine potential sources; no conclusions regarding source have been made at this time.”

Pytel said Thursday that some of the victims had fought back and that Dominguez “does have some injuries on his arms and hands.”

Pytel also said that police were not aware of any previous criminal history for Dominguez.

He said during questioning that Dominguez was “reserved, he spoke for a long time.”

Initially, police were hesitant to link all three attacks, saying more investigation was needed.

But Pytel said Thursday that was no longer the case.

“At this point, we believe that all three are connected,” the chief said.

Dominguez was living in a rented home on Hawthorn Lane with roommates, and police and FBI agents were searching the residence Thursday.

Today in history: May 4 1904: Panama Canal 1932: Al Capone 1942: Battle of the Coral Sea 1961: Freedom Riders 1970: Ohio National Guardsmen 1998: Theodore Kaczynski 2001: Bonny Lee Bakley 2006: Zacarias Moussaoui 2012: Adam Yauch 2017: Buckingham Palace 2020: Don Shula