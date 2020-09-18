Cat Cora's 'nightmare': Former Bay Area chef says ex-wife is stalking her

"She has never cared if I needed to be with my mom, or the kids or anything," Cora wrote in her petition. "Her whole goal in life is for me to fail, be destroyed, not have a relationship with the kids, for everyone to know I am a BAD person..... she is desperately trying to make me seem like a bad person, bad mother, anything to hurt me."

Jennifer Cora's attorney declined to comment, Page Six said.

When Cora announced that she and Jennifer Cora were divorcing in 2015, she told People that she hoped they could amicably co-parent their sons together: "We are forever parents to our boys and are jointly committed to raising them in a peaceful, nurturing and healthy environment."

Before Cora gained celebrity fame, she was known in the Bay Area, in addition to Postino, as the Chef de Cuisine at Napa Valley's Bistro Don Giovanni and for her appearances on the local TV show, "Bay Cafe." That TV gig encouraged her to send her tape to the Food Network. On the network's "Iron Chef America," she made history by becoming the first female Iron Chef in November 2006.