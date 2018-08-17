Legislative wrangling has drastically changed California's bail reform proposal Senate Bill 10 in the last week, spurring co-sponsors to withdraw their support and instead actively oppose the legislation.
The proposed bill "completely misses the point of ending money bail," says Raj Jayadev, co-founder of Silicon Valley De-Bug, a grassroots community organization.
Jayadev's organization has gone from being an original co-sponsor of SB 10 to being firmly opposed to the updated bill. He said the proposed bill could potentially increase, not decrease, the number of arrestees detained pre-trial release in California.
Other original co-sponsors, including the Essie Justice Group and the ACLU of California have withdrawn their support for the revised bill.
The revised bill would allow "preventative detention" -- meaning that many arrestees who previously would have been released on bail, now would be held indefinitely, without the possibility of release. If SB 10 is written into law this week, even misdemeanor charges could lead to 'preventative detention."
Criminal justice reform advocate and public defender of San Francisco Jeff Adachi said the revised bill gives judges too much power, allowing them to "lock people up on minor charges [and] misdemeanors with very little due process."
Adachi also is concerned that the new bill leaves decisions about who should be ineligible for release up to boards of supervisors in individual counties, which could mean that people arrested in different counties face different chances of being detained for the same crime.
Not everyone sees judicial discretion, or differences between counties as a bad thing.
The way that the revised bill gives boards of supervisors decision-making power "responds to the need of individual communities" says Judge Scott M. Gordon, who is a Los Angeles County Superior Court supervising judge and a member of the Judicial Council Pretrial Detention Reform Workgroup.
If a county has access to ankle bracelets, Gordon says, that county may be able to release more people than another county that has less resources to keep track of arrestees awaiting trial.
Previous iterations of the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Robert Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, also specified that any risk assessments that replace cash bail would have to ensure gender and racial equality.
The new version of SB 10 does not require that counties collect the kind of information needed to test if pretrial risk assessments are biased in how they treat minorities and women.
Hertzberg has not yet given comment about the changes to the bill.
Under the current system, defendants can post bail, which will be returned to them upon their appearance in court, so long as they aren't arrested in the meantime.
More often, however, defendants can't afford bail, which can be set as high as $1 million for serious felony offenses.
In those cases, a defendant pays a bail bond company around 10 percent of the full bail amount. The bail agent keeps that 10 percent, in exchange for posting the full bail amount.
The initial bill would have replaced cash bail with a system of release or detention based upon a "pretrial risk assessment score."
Risk assessments essentially add together factors to predict whether a certain defendant is likely to skip town, or commit another offense.
But critics of risk assessments say that the tools may be biased against minorities, because the predictive tools are built off of arrest data, which may be skewed towards minorities.
A coalition that included the ACLU, Electronic Frontier Foundation and Color of Change released a statement this month raising concerns about risk assessment.
According to Sakira Cook, director of the Criminal Justice program at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights based in Washington, D.C., the statement was framed around decarceration, while also highlighting the potential for racial bias in pretrial risk assessment.
An updated version of SB 10 released today has minimized the role of assessment tools in favor of allowing judges greater discretion, and counties to make decisions about what kinds of defendants to release or detain.