Chateau Boswell, 41-year-old Napa Valley mainstay, destroyed in Glass Fire

Chateau Boswell, a mainstay on the Napa Valley wine circuit for over 40 years, was destroyed Sunday in the Glass Fire.

The Glass Fire began around 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and by sunrise had already consumed hundreds of acres. Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, two more fires broke out nearby, pushing into heavily populated areas in Santa Rosa.

Chateau Boswell was unable to be saved as the fire raged along the Silverado Trail on Sunday. Both the estate and the romantic, castle-inspired buildings were badly damaged. The destruction was first reported by Getty photographer Justin Sullivan, who arrived on the scene Sunday to capture images of the winery ablaze.

Chateau Boswell was founded in the late 1970s and bills itself as one of the valley's first "boutique" wineries.

Also razed was the nearby Black Rock Inn, a small luxury bed and breakfast, and Tofanelli Vineyard's 120-year-old barn.

More wineries along the Silverado Trail corridor are reporting damage Monday. At least some structures at Hourglass Winery and Tuck Beckstoffer Estate are presumed destroyed. "We saved the winery last night, but everything else was lost," Tuck Beckstoffer told "Wine Spectator."

Hourglass winemaker Anthony Biagi also told the publication they weren't sure the extent of the damage, but they did know "the fire burned through our Blueline vineyard adjacent to Calistoga Ranch."

