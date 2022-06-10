 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chen controls California controller race, but for how long?

  • Updated
  • 0
Lanhee Chen

Lanhee Chen, Republican candidate for controller, outside his office in Sacramento on Feb. 17, 2022.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

In the race for California controller, the Tuesday primary was, in many ways, the main event.

Based on voter registration, it was widely expected that Lanhee Chen, the sole Republican in the race, would land one of two spots to advance to the general election. And as of Thursday night, Chen had 37.2% of the vote — one of the stronger showings recently for a Republican in a statewide top-two primary.

But the bigger question was which of the four Democrats would advance — and based on simple math, grab a head start to win in November.

While ballots are still being tallied, Malia Cohen, chairperson of the state Board of Equalization, has a substantial lead for second place. And while the results aren’t official, she has already claimed a spot in the top two.

As of Thursday night, Cohen had earned 21.4% of the vote — with Yvonne Yiu, a city council member from Monterey Park in Southern California, trailing at 15.9% despite spending nearly $6 million of her own money.

People are also reading…

Yiu is doing better, however, than state Sen. Steve Glazer (just 11.5% of the vote) and Ron Galperin, the only candidate with “controller” next to their name on the ballot as city controller from Los Angeles (10.5%).

Why Chen and Cohen?

Chen had the full support of the Republican Party. His primary message that California needs an independent financial watchdog outside the Democratic power structure appealed to several major newspaper editorial boards, and to voters.

Cohen had the big advantages of the official California Democratic Party’s blessing, plus endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, seven statewide constitutional officers and numerous members of Congress and the Legislature. She also had the backing of, and more than $1.3 million from, influential labor groups, including nurses and teachers.

“The coalition of support is what got us here,” Cohen told CalMatters Thursday. “You’re judged by the company you keep, and what distinguished our campaign is our base was broad and wide, and it continues to grow.”

Consultant Garry South said that while party endorsements don’t always make a difference, they can be impactful in a competitive down-ballot race such as controller, especially when the candidates are not well-known statewide.

“It can be effective in cases in primaries where you have multiple Democrats running,” he said.

It’s also helpful financially: Having the party’s seal of approval gives a candidate access to donors and other resources.

“The coalition of support is what got us here.”

That’s more helpful in the general election, Cohen said.

But Cohen was smart about how she spent her money, campaign strategist Dana Williamson said at a Sacramento Press Club post-primary discussion Thursday. That included buying television time and spending cash early in the Bay Area, where she has name recognition from eight years on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

What’s ahead for the fall

According to Cohen, the challenge is getting voters excited about the election.

She plans to focus her campaign on equity, especially when it comes to helping women and working families, and transparency — “not just talking about transparency but living that and sharing that message,” she said.

Cohen has criticized Chen for not disclosing whether he voted for former president Donald Trump, or his stance on abortion.

Chen, a longtime policy advisor widely hailed as a rising star within the GOP, has said that he believes Joe Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency.

But his positions, or lack thereof, aren’t the only challenges he faces. It’s math: To compete in November, he must draw significant support from registered Democrats and no-party preference voters. Republicans make up only 24% of California’s registered voters, while 47% are registered as Democrats.

In a statement Tuesday night, Chen acknowledged his uphill battle: “To win in November will require an effort that hasn’t been seen in our state in a long time.”

He’s trying to break a 16-year losing streak for Republicans for statewide offices. Their last victory was in 2006, when Republican Steve Poizner was elected insurance commissioner and Arnold Schwarzenegger was reelected governor.

“My biggest challenge is that I'm not a career politician who will benefit from the help of special interests with deep pockets to help communicate my message across this enormous state,” Chen said Thursday in a statement to CalMatters.

Though the state Republican Party plans to focus its resources on toss-up congressional races to help the GOP retake control of the U.S. House, they’re enthusiastic about Chen.

“From the beginning, Lanhee Chen has emphasized his desire to bring oversight and efficiency to the state, something California Democrat offices lack,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Hallie Balch said in an email. “The state party and the Republican National Committee are excited to get boots on the ground and keep reaching out to voters to elect Republicans up and down the ballot.”

“To win in November will require an effort that hasn’t been seen in our state in a long time.”

But longtime political observers warn about too much enthusiasm for Chen.

South pointed to the lesson of Ashley Swearengin, then the mayor of Fresno, who ran as a Republican for controller in 2014. She led with 25% in the primary against three Democrats and another Republican. But one-on-one in the general election lost to current Controller Betty Yee by 54% to 46%.

Mike Madrid, a longtime GOP consultant, said while he believes Chen is brilliant, it’s difficult to overcome California’s huge Democratic majority. And it doesn’t help that Chen won’t say whether he voted for Trump, in apparent fear of angering the Republican base.

“A lot of these rising stars who think they could have it both ways have made a massive strategic tactical blunder,” Madrid said. “They stayed silent during an extraordinarily dangerous time in our nation's history and that poor judgment will define their capacity to be elected.”

“We are in an era of hyper-politicization,” he added. “There’s no evidence to suggest that is going to change.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

Authorities say the weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of DUI came after a minor two-vehicle crash with no injuries in California's wine country. Records show Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County and released early Sunday on $5,000 bail. Police say he could face charges including driving under the influence. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not comment on the matter because it is private. Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delivered the commencement address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Motorcyclist flies off California freeway onto lanes below

Authorities say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI after a motorcyclist went flying off a San Francisco freeway overpass and landed on top of a moving car below before being run over by another vehicle. The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene. The highway patrol says the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a disabled Nissan and struck a wall.  The rider was ejected and flew 50 feet down onto the roof of a Honda below. The Honda was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester. The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru were arrested. The driver of the Honda was not arrested and sustained minor injuries.

Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack

San Francisco Bay Area prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old woman with a hate crime after she hurled racist epithets at a Starbucks manager and struck a customer several times. The office of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release that the woman faces jail time if convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime. The woman entered a Starbucks shop last week and yelled at the manager that she would have him “deported back to Mexico.” She also struck a customer several times after fighting over a phone video recording. The woman did not enter a plea Thursday.

Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines has crashed in the Southern California desert. Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County. Local and federal firefighters are responding. The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego. Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

Authorities have arrested a man they say stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward. Los Angeles police say the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. Friday and stabbed the three staff members. They're listed in stable condition. Police say a SWAT team arrested the man after he holed up in a room for about four hours. His name was not released but police say he had previous run-ins with the law. Authorities say there was no evidence that the man knew the victims.

Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California

Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they'll be strongly favored this fall. The Legislature appears likely to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top prosecutor in a recall could foreshadow problems for Los Angeles' progressive district attorney. The strong performance of billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso in the LA mayor’s race points to fallout from crime and homelessness that could influence other races. And a string of closely matched U.S. House contests anchored in Orange County and the Central Valley will figure in control of Congress.

Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing girls. Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after several of his victims made emotional pleas to the court in which they called him evil and a monster. García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week to three felonies. The church says he pleaded guilty because he didn't think he could get a fair trial.

Safeway employee shot and killed inside California store

A Safeway employee was shot and killed inside a San Jose grocery store and authorities were searching for a gunman, police said. The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday inside the store, apparently following an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte told the San Francisco Chronicle. The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the grocery store. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, the newspaper reported.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists discover new carnivorous dinosaur and it could be Europe's biggest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News