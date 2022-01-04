 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Christmas, New Year's holidays see 57 crash deaths and 872 DUI arrests in California

  • Updated

California Highway Patrol officers throughout the state arrested 510 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the agency's New Year's Day maximum enforcement period.

There also were at least 29 people killed in vehicle crashes in California during the 54-hour CHP enforcement period, which began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During a 78-hour New Year's Day enforcement a year ago, at least 56 people were killed in California crashes and CHP officers made 709 DUI arrests.

On New Year's Eve alone, CHP officers throughout the state made 263 arrests for DUI, nearly an 8% increase from the same time last year.

The CHP said at least 28 people were killed in vehicle crashes throughout the state during the 54-hour Christmas Day maximum enforcement period, which occurred from 6:01 p.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. CHP officers arrested 362 people on suspicion of DUI during the Christmas Day enforcement. There were 38 people killed and 573 DUI arrests in California during the 78-hour Christmas enforcement last year.

People are also reading…

During this winter holiday season, the CHP partnered with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and patrol units in 11 states in a Western States Traffic Safety Coalition for the "Drive High, get a DUI" campaign.

The CHP had all available officers on patrol during the holiday enforcement periods, including officers trained to conduct drug recognition evaluations on suspected impaired drivers. The New Year's operation focused on identifying and removing impaired drivers from the road, according to a CHP news release.

Members of the Napa Police Department participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run on Thursday, June 24. Video courtesy of the Napa Police Department.

Photos: Cover Your K-9

Napa Police K-9 Officer Rocky was at Pet Food Express on Saturday helping to raise money for the "Cover Your K-9" Fund -- a project of the Police & Working K-9 Foundation, which provides safety equipment and emergency medical care to California law enforcement K-9 teams. 

1 of 10

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News