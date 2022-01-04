CHP: Christmas, New Year's holidays see 57 crash deaths and 872 DUI arrests in California

California Highway Patrol officers throughout the state arrested 510 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the agency's New Year's Day maximum enforcement period.
There also were at least 29 people killed in vehicle crashes in California during the 54-hour CHP enforcement period, which began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During a 78-hour New Year's Day enforcement a year ago, at least 56 people were killed in California crashes and CHP officers made 709 DUI arrests.
On New Year's Eve alone, CHP officers throughout the state made 263 arrests for DUI, nearly an 8% increase from the same time last year.
The CHP said at least 28 people were killed in vehicle crashes throughout the state during the 54-hour Christmas Day maximum enforcement period, which occurred from 6:01 p.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. CHP officers arrested 362 people on suspicion of DUI during the Christmas Day enforcement. There were 38 people killed and 573 DUI arrests in California during the 78-hour Christmas enforcement last year.
During this winter holiday season, the CHP partnered with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and patrol units in 11 states in a Western States Traffic Safety Coalition for the "Drive High, get a DUI" campaign.
The CHP had all available officers on patrol during the holiday enforcement periods, including officers trained to conduct drug recognition evaluations on suspected impaired drivers. The New Year's operation focused on identifying and removing impaired drivers from the road, according to a CHP news release.
Cover Your K-9
Napa Police K-9 Officer Rocky was at Pet Food Express in Napa on Saturday helping to raise money for the "Cover Your K-9" fund.
Napa Police K-9 handler Officer Brett Muratori and his canine partner, Rocky, greet Muratori’s sister, Jamie Russell, and nephews, Connor, 5, and Jase, 2, outside of Pet Food Express in Napa on Saturday.
Napa Police K-9 Officer Rocky was at Pet Food Express on Saturday helping to raise money for the "Cover Your K-9" Fund -- a project of the Police & Working K-9 Foundation, which provides safety equipment and emergency medical care to California law enforcement K-9 teams.
Cover Your K-9
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Greyson Prouten, 6, and his brother, Beckett, 3, pet Rocky, a canine officer with Napa Police, outside of Pet Food Express during the Cover Your K-9 fundraiser on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Napa Police K-9 handler Brett Muratori and K-9 Officer Rocky take a photo with A.J. Lindberg, 11, at Pet Food Express in Napa on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Aslyn Bicknell, Teresa Gainer and Melissa Gainer pet Rocky, a canine officer with Napa Police, outside of Pet Food Express in Napa during the Cover Your K-9 fundraiser on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Silas Luke Curlee, 2, pets Rocky, a canine officer with Napa Police, outside of Pet Food Express in Napa on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
The Kevlar vest that Cover Your K-9 recently purchased for Rocky, a canine officer with Napa Police, on display outside of Pet Food Express in Napa during the Cover Your K-9 fundraiser on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
Rocky, a canine officer with Napa Police, hangs onto his handler, Officer Brett Muratori, outside of Pet Food Express during the Cover Your K-9 fundraiser on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
Cover Your K-9
By donating $20 or more to Cover Your K-9 at Pet Food Express, you can get this limited edition K-9 plushie.
A hiker who sustained a leg injury on the Rector Reservoir Wildlife Area Trail in Napa County was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol Helicopter to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center at about 5:30pm on Sunday evening.