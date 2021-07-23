CHP investigating Lakeville crash that killed Napa woman, injured 3 others

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday continued its investigation into the cause of a three-vehicle crash in Lakeville Wednesday that left one woman dead and three others injured.

The woman was identified Thursday afternoon as Napa resident Gail Forte, 63, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have determined that the crash was not caused by an intoxicated driver, CHP Officer David deRutte said. They are questioning whether anybody was speeding, or whether a traffic backup may have preceded the crash, he said.

"That's one of the big unknowns right now," deRutte said Thursday. "We don't know if they were stopped, slowing, what speeds anybody was going at."

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Adobe Road, just west of the intersection with Stage Gulch Road. Traffic is often backed up at that intersection, deRutte said.

The CHP said Arnold Riebli, 78, of Sonoma was driving east on Adobe toward Stage Gulch in his Chevrolet Colorado when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Israel Montanez Rodrigues, 51, of Napa.

The force of the crash pushed the Silverado into oncoming traffic and it hit a Chevrolet Volt that was heading west, the CHP said.