The driver of a Toyota Matrix suffered life-threatening injuries when he collided with the back of a box truck on state Highway 37 in Marin County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Toyota's entire engine compartment and a large portion of the driver's side of the vehicle went under the lift gate of the truck, CHP officials said.
The driver was trapped in the Toyota, and responders used the Jaws of Life to remove a large portion of the vehicle to access the driver. Tow trucks temporarily pulled the Toyota and box truck apart so medics could remove the male driver from the seat.
He was flown in a CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. The driver of the box truck was not injured.
The collision happened around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 37 east of Lakeville Highway.
The box truck was driving slowly in traffic when the Toyota collided with it, CHP officials said. The cause of the crash has not been determined but it does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors.
Both eastbound lanes of Highway 37 were closed until approximately 3:30 p.m. when the shoulder reopened. All lanes were cleared around 4 p.m., according to the CHP.