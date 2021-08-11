College professor held in wildland arson spree near California's massive Dixie Fire

U.S. Forest Service investigator Brian Murphy responded to the scene and found a man later identified as Maynard underneath a black Kia Soul that had its front wheels stuck in a ditch and its undercarriage centered on a boulder, court papers say.

"Murphy introduced himself as an official with the Forest Service and requested the man's name," court papers say. "This man did not come out from under the vehicle and did not identify himself, but instead stayed under the vehicle and mumbled words that (investigator) Murphy could not understand.

"(Investigator) Murphy advised this man that he would like to ask him a few questions. The man quit digging and stood up. ... Murphy began to ask questions about the nearby fire to which this man responded that he did not know anything about any fires."

The man asked Murphy to help tow his vehicle out, but when Murphy said he could not do that the man became "uncooperative and agitated" and crawled back under the Kia, court papers say.

During the encounter, the man said he was a professor and Forest Service investigators subsequently found online profiles for Maynard "at various universities in California," court papers say.