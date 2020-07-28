Contra Costa County considers fining mask violators

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will vote today on an urgency ordinance that would introduce fines for businesses and individuals who violate the coronavirus public health order, such as refusing to wear a mask.
Fees for individuals would be $100 for first offense, $200 for second and $500 for each additional violation. Business would be required to pay $250 for first offense, $500 for second and $1,000 for each additional violation.
Napa was the first Bay Area county to introduce fines for rule-breakers and offending businesses can be hit with fees up to $5,000. In Marin County, fines for businesses go as high as $10,000. Sonoma and Alameda counties are also considering fines for non-compliance of COVID-19 safety measures.
July 28, 7:10 a.m. San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce President Cheryl Angeles told the Mercury News she fears San Mateo County could land on the state watch list "any day" now.
The county has recorded upwards of 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days -- a distinction that should land the county on the state watch list. It is unclear why San Mateo has avoided the list, but Angeles said local businesses are on edge.
"Of course we're happy our businesses are allowed to remain open," she said. "I can go get my hair dyed this week, which is desperately needed. But the governor could shut us down any day as well. We're all hanging in and holding our breath."
If a county is on the list for over three days, it becomes subject to state-mandated business closures.
July 28, 7 a.m. Santa Cruz County has been placed on the state's monitoring list for counties experiencing an increased spread of COVID-19, county officials said Monday.
The list stipulates that certain sectors of the economy must close or modify their operations as soon as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Places that must modify their operations include gyms and fitness centers, personal care services, places of worship and cultural ceremonies, indoor shopping malls and offices for infrastructure sectors that aren't critical.
Critical infrastructure sectors include transportation, water, energy, and financial services, among others.
Retail and outdoor dining operations are unaffected by the change, according to county officials. Also, hair salons and personal services such as skin care, nail services, and among others, massage therapy, can continue to operate outdoors.
Tattooing, piercing and electrology services are prohibited from operating.
