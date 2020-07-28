Contra Costa County considers fining mask violators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will vote today on an urgency ordinance that would introduce fines for businesses and individuals who violate the coronavirus public health order, such as refusing to wear a mask.

Fees for individuals would be $100 for first offense, $200 for second and $500 for each additional violation. Business would be required to pay $250 for first offense, $500 for second and $1,000 for each additional violation.

Napa was the first Bay Area county to introduce fines for rule-breakers and offending businesses can be hit with fees up to $5,000. In Marin County, fines for businesses go as high as $10,000. Sonoma and Alameda counties are also considering fines for non-compliance of COVID-19 safety measures.

July 28, 7:10 a.m. San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce President Cheryl Angeles told the Mercury News she fears San Mateo County could land on the state watch list "any day" now.

The county has recorded upwards of 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days -- a distinction that should land the county on the state watch list. It is unclear why San Mateo has avoided the list, but Angeles said local businesses are on edge.