Controversial post leads to calls for Antioch commissioner's removal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Antioch residents and some City Council members are calling for the removal of the chairman of the city's Planning Commission, Ken Turnage II, for his controversial social media post supporting a "culling the herd" idea.

Turnage, a local contractor, wrote in his personal Facebook account recently that "the World has been introduced to a new phrase Herd Immunity which is a good one. In my opinion we need to adapt a Herd Mentality. A herd gathers it ranks, it allows the sick, the old, the injured to meet its natural course in nature."

He added, "then we have our other sectors such as our homeless and other people who just defile themselves by either choice or mental issues.

This would run rampant through them and yes i am sorry but this would fix what is a significant burden on our Society and resources that can be used."

During Tuesday evening's remote City Council meeting, three public comments called for Turnage's resignation or removal. Councilmember Monica Wilson, called the comments disgusting, inappropriate and reckless while asking for his immediate resignation or removal. Similar reactions came from Mayor Sean Wright and other councilmembers. Wilson also asked the mayor to call a special meeting to deal with the controversy.