Coronavirus: California breaks single-day death record, with fatalities all over the state

For the third time in the past week, California set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, sparing few corners of the state.

Six counties reported at least 10 fatalities, including 51 in Los Angeles, while two others recorded their most yet in a single day on the state's path to 164 deaths on Tuesday, according to data compiled by this news organization. That seven-day average climbed higher than it has ever been, 119 deaths per day over the past week, even as the number of new cases has plateaued around 9,215 per day, with another 10,006 reported on Tuesday.

The state previously set a daily record with 155 fatalities last Wednesday, then broke that mark the next day, with 156 fatalities.

California's cumulative death toll, which overtook Massachusetts for third in the nation Monday, rose to 8,708, while its cumulative case count stood at 473,333 after Tuesday's reporting, the most in the nation. By per-capita, however, California doesn't crack the top 25 in deaths or top 20 in the number of cases.