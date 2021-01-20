Coronavirus updates: California hospital, ICU rates improve. Is winter surge over?

This includes those who have been inoculated, because researchers are still studying whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines prevent transmission in addition to protecting recipients.

Health officials also remain concerned about emerging genetic variants of COVID-19 that have been identified in recent weeks by laboratories. The biggest concern is that a variant will arise that is both highly infectious and resistant in some way to the vaccines that are being deployed.

Patient totals of more than 20,000 confirmed cases in hospital beds and over 4,600 in intensive care units continue to put heavy stress on health care systems, but both figures are lower than had been projected in the wake of the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays. Ghaly said the state projected weeks ago that there would be about 25,000 hospitalized with the virus at this time; as of Tuesday, the official count was 20,062.

Recent decline has been slower in intensive care units, with the patient total down about 3% in the past seven days. The ICU total takes longer to fall than hospitalizations, in part because some patients who are ill enough to require intensive care can remain admitted for extended periods of time, Ghaly said.