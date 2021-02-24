Coronavirus updates: California nearing 50,000 COVID deaths; Newsom signs stimulus bill

Seven other counties, including El Dorado and San Francisco, could potentially make the same move next week, CDPH data show.

All the while, California continues a mass vaccination campaign that has had an uneven first two months but has nonetheless seen close to 7.6 million doses injected.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5.5 million people in California have received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna's two-dose regimens. That's more than 18% of the state's adult population.

New vaccine imminent?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a report Wednesday morning said it found Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to be safe and effective, all but assuring emergency use authorization is forthcoming.

An FDA advisory committee will hold an all-day meeting Friday to consider whether to recommend authorization for the J&J shot. If the committee recommends as anticipated, the shot could get clearance within a few days and could potentially begin to ship out as early as next week.