Coronavirus updates: California nearing 50,000 COVID deaths; Newsom signs stimulus bill

Coming up on one year since the coronavirus crisis was declared a pandemic, California has recorded close to 3.5 million cases and nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The state's virus metrics have rebounded from a severe winter surge that, at its worst points, brought nearly 7,600 COVID-19 deaths in two weeks and saw close to 22,000 hospital beds — 30% of California's licensed total — occupied by coronavirus patients.
But in the past few weeks, new cases have plummeted. Tuesday's tally of 3,447 new confirmed cases was the smallest daily total reported by the state since late October, according to the California Department of Public Health. California recorded more than 50,000 cases in a day several times in December and January.
Two-week test positivity has dropped from 14% to 3.3% since early January, and the hospitalized total has fallen below 6,400 COVID-19 patients, fewer than 2,000 of whom are in intensive care.
Amid the vast improvement, California is wading back into economic reopening.
Five counties combining for close to 1.6 million residents — Humboldt, Marin, San Mateo, Shasta and Yolo — were promoted Tuesday from the tight "purple" tier to the looser red tier of COVID-19 restrictions, qualifying due to low case and test positivity rates. The red tier allows a number of types of businesses, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, to resume indoor operations.
Seven other counties, including El Dorado and San Francisco, could potentially make the same move next week, CDPH data show.
All the while, California continues a mass vaccination campaign that has had an uneven first two months but has nonetheless seen close to 7.6 million doses injected.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5.5 million people in California have received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna's two-dose regimens. That's more than 18% of the state's adult population.
New vaccine imminent?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a report Wednesday morning said it found Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to be safe and effective, all but assuring emergency use authorization is forthcoming.
An FDA advisory committee will hold an all-day meeting Friday to consider whether to recommend authorization for the J&J shot. If the committee recommends as anticipated, the shot could get clearance within a few days and could potentially begin to ship out as early as next week.
The J&J vaccine is widely considered to be a game-changer in the U.S. vaccine landscape. Aside from requiring just one dose, it can also be kept for months at refrigerator temperatures, whereas Pfizer and Moderna's vials are supposed to stay frozen for long-term storage, giving J&J a significant logistics advantage.
J&J officials announced earlier this week that they will be able to ship 20 million doses to providers in the U.S. over the course of March.
Meanwhile, Pfizer and Moderna are also expected to keep ramping up supply.
The CDC in a weekly update Tuesday to states' allocations for those two vaccines said California is slated to get about 819,000 first doses next week, up from the 763,000 it was set to receive this week. The Golden State's allocation has increased five consecutive weeks, by tens of thousands of doses each time.
Newsom signs stimulus bills
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed $7.6 billion in stimulus measures into law on Tuesday, which will send $600 direct payments to millions of low-income Californians and make $2 billion total in grants available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The state payments will go to those who receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit, which is for families earning less than $30,000.
"File your taxes early," state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, encouraged for those who may qualify.
