Coroner attributes California death to Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — The death of a California woman last November stemmed from wounds she received in the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, a coroner has determined.

The decision by authorities in San Bernardino County, California, could add Kimberly May Gervais to the list of 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

However, Las Vegas police do not plan to adjust the death toll, said Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman. He declined Tuesday to comment about Gervais’ death.

An investigation completed Friday confirmed that Gervais died Nov. 15 from complications of spine injuries she received in the Oct. 1 shooting, said Mike Sutcliffe, a San Bernardino County coroner’s supervisor.

Gervais, of Redlands, was a quadriplegic after being wounded in the neck. She died at Redlands Community Hospital at age 57.

Her daughter, Amber Manka, of Corona, California, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she wanted her mother remembered with victims of the shooting. The newspaper was first to report the coroner findings.