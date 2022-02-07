Could militia-backed Shasta County recall effort provide roadmap for other races?

Ryan Brasher heard the whirring overhead during his morning swim Tuesday at the local YMCA in Redding and knew something unusual was happening. When he looked up, he spotted the airplane pulling a banner through the sky, reminding Shasta County voters it was Recall Day.

"That kind of money," said the political science professor at Redding's Simpson University, "that's not here in Shasta County."

In the past week, this Republican-stronghold in Northern California became the latest focus of the recall fever spreading through local politics across the country, especially in places where conservative voters are fed up with politicians who aren't conservative enough. But Shasta County's version came with a new extremist twist.

Fueled by outside funding and growing anti-government sentiment, a militia-backed coalition in the rural northern county appears to have succeeded in recalling a more mainstream Republican member of the Board of Supervisors, handing control of the board to right-wing populists. The election has prompted speculation the proponents' success will inspire copycat attempts elsewhere and raised questions about the future of the GOP in Shasta and beyond.

"It's not some fly-by-night operation," Leonard Moty, the subject of the recall, said Thursday during a phone interview with the Bay Area News Group. With the votes still being counted, results as of Friday showed the recall succeeding with roughly 56% of the vote.

A former Redding police chief and longtime county board member, Moty was accused of a range of sins, including too willingly accepting state COVID-19 restrictions and not doing enough to support Second Amendment gun rights in the fiercely independent county roughly 160 miles north of the capital.

"This is not really driven by, like, social conservatives," Brasher said of the recall effort. "It's more driven by anti-government, anti-vax, 'keep out of my hair,' extreme libertarian-type thinking."

The election has divided local Republican Party members, with a certain segment of constituents still deeply Trumpian and distrustful of traditional government.

First, there was anger over state pandemic mandates. Then more anger over Donald Trump losing the presidency, with many parroting unfounded allegations that it was stolen from him. Pile on anger over liberal darling Gov. Gavin Newsom beating his recall attempt, and inject some tantalizing conspiracy theories about vaccines, the virus and Moty being a shill for Newsom.

At a supervisors' meeting in 2020, local militia group member and recall proponent Carlos Zapata blasted pandemic restrictions.

"It's not going to be peaceful much longer, OK? And this isn't a threat. I'm not a criminal. I've never been a criminal," Zapata said. "But I'm telling you good citizens are going to turn to real-concerned and revolutionary citizens real soon."

Members of the State of Jefferson movement also backed Moty's ouster. The separatist group calls for northern, conservative counties to break away from deep blue California to form a new state. It has been promoted by Rep. Doug LaMalfa, the Republican congressman representing Shasta County, who has conducted virtual meetings with a State of Jefferson flag behind him.

The State of Jefferson's central focus on secession is not an inherently extremist idea, said Rachel Goldwasser, a research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups and extremists. But the movement in recent years has become increasingly conspiratorial and aligned with militia groups that do tend toward anti-government extremism.

Moty sees that extremism taking hold locally and is worried the election will help alt-right views make inroads elsewhere. Back when he was a younger police officer, the beleaguered Moty recalled, his chief used to say that if you tell someone a thousand times a green door is actually red, soon enough they'll start to agree.

"Pretty soon people want to believe it because they want to blame somebody," he said. "I think I'm just the person at the wrong place at the wrong time."

That deep-seated anger is popping up elsewhere. Moty said he's "heard people say Shasta is a canary in a coal mine." He's heard talk of alt-right efforts to upend traditional conservative politics in other rural counties, such as Nevada and Placer.

Elsewhere, Trump loyalists are vowing to oust other Republican lawmakers they , such as Rep. David Valadao in the Central Valley for voting to impeach the former president.

Nationwide, Goldwasser said, "there are a number of extremist-linked candidates. Many, many unfortunately."

"Any time you see something has sort of worked out successfully for people who have views that align with yours, you're at least considering you could do something the same or similar," she said.

The recall in Shasta did have the benefit of something that could be harder to replicate elsewhere, however: hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside cash. A wealthy East Coast film producer named Reverge Anselmo contributed more than $400,000 to a pro-recall political action committee, which is big money for a rural, local supervisor race. Anselmo has a personal beef with the county. Years ago, officials halted a Shasta County development he was building, leaving him fuming.

"I get the feeling without the money, it wouldn't be a big deal," said Brasher, the political science professor.

How much the recall will actually shift politics in Shasta County or send tremors throughout the state remains to be seen. The two men most likely to replace Moty — Dale Ball, a construction superintendent, and Tim Garman, a local school board member — campaigned on messages of liberty and freedom, particularly from COVID-19 mandates, but are not thought to be militia members themselves. As of Friday, Garman was leading a recall field of four with 2,315 votes, or 37.85% of the vote, about 125 votes ahead of Ball. Neither man responded to a request for comment.

Still, Goldwasser said, they relied on support from extremist factions.

"They may feel they owe this election and their spot to these groups. And in that case, I think there's a concern over some level of quid pro quo and opening doors to these groups," she said. "That's extremely concerning."

