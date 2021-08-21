Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional, a setback to Uber and Lyft

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The union SEIU and a group of drivers sued the state in January in the California Supreme Court to overturn Prop. 22. But the court declined to hear the case, directing the plaintiffs to file in lower courts.

Roesch's ruling stems from the case they filed in February.

SEIU California State Council President Bob Schoonover issued a statement celebrating the ruling.

"They tried to boost their profits by undermining democracy and the state constitution," Schoonover said, referring to the companies who pushed for Prop. 22. "For two years, drivers have been saying that democracy cannot be bought. And today's decision shows they were right."

In a statement, a coalition of gig companies and community organizations supporting Prop. 22 said it will immediately appeal Roesche's decision.

The provisions of Prop. 22 will remain in effect until the appeal process is complete, the coalition said. The case is likely to be appealed all the way to the California Supreme Court.

"We believe the judge made a serious error by ignoring a century's worth of case law requiring the courts to guard the voters' right of initiative," said Geoff Vetter, a spokesman for the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition.