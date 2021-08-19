COVID-19, grades, climate change among top concerns for California teens, according to survey

From academics to pandemics, California teenagers are seeking out more help from friends, parents and teachers to cope with their situation, according to a survey released Thursday by Blue Shield of California.

Between July and August, Blue Shield of California asked 500 California students aged 13 to 18 about their mental health before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results illustrate the negative toll on mental health from several overlapping concerns from the past year -- the pandemic, racial injustice and climate change.

Academic performance still topped the chart, with nearly 80 percent of survey respondents saying they were nervous about getting good grades. However, over 70 percent said they were worried about catching COVID-19 in school or elsewhere. Climate change was also a large source of anxiety, with over half of teenagers nervous about wildfires and droughts in California.

Meanwhile, more than half of teenagers of color were concerned about coping with racial justice issues as they return to school.