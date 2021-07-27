COVID is surging again in California. How CDC's indoor mask guidance will affect the state

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance saying people should once again wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with elevated levels of COVID-19 spread — a classification applying to a vast majority of California by population, including the entire Sacramento region.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, announced the new guidelines in a media briefing Tuesday. Walensky said that due to the risk posed by the Delta variant, masks are recommended in areas with transmission rates classified as "high or substantial."

The CDC defines "high" transmission as more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, and "substantial" as between 50 and 100 per 100,000.

The two categories cover nearly two-thirds of all counties nationwide, according to a CDC map updated Monday.

The list includes 45 of California's 58 counties combining for roughly 96% of the state's 39.5 million residents. The most populous counties not currently considered to have high or substantial transmission rates are Tulare, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz.