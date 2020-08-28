California couple who assisted sheriff can't seek damages for brutal attack, court says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine years ago, a rural California sheriff's corporal called Jim and Norma Gund and asked them to check on their neighbor, who had called 911 and hung up. When the Gunds arrived, a murderer armed with a Taser and hunting knife attacked the couple and almost killed them.

Did the Gunds become de facto deputies when they agreed to help Cpl. Ron Whitman, or were they just being good neighbors?

On Thursday, the California Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trinity County Sheriff's Office in a case that sought to answer whether people who volunteer to help law enforcement should be entitled to sue for damages if they get hurt, or if they're merely eligible for workers' compensation as employees.

"We conclude the Gunds were indeed engaged in 'active law enforcement service,'" the Supreme Court wrote Thursday. "When the Gunds provided the requested assistance, they delivered an active response to the 911 call of a local resident pleading for help. A response of this kind unquestionably falls within the scope of a police officer's law enforcement duties."

The sheriff's attorneys argued the Gunds were volunteers and only entitled to workers' compensation for their injuries.