FBI acknowledges investigation into San Jose State sex crimes allegations

SAN JOSE — The FBI acknowledged Tuesday for the first time that it is conducting a sex crimes investigation at San Jose State University and is asking for any possible victims to come forward.

The FBI wouldn't say who it is investigating, but last month, the university in its own investigation substantiated allegations from 10 female athletes who accused former athletic trainer Scott Shaw of inappropriately touching them under their bras and underwear while treating back, shoulder or hip injuries. Some of those athletes and some of Shaw's former colleagues have told the Bay Area News Group they have been interviewed by the FBI.

Most of the claims stem from alleged incidents between 2006 and 2009. At least two, however, allegedly occurred since 2017.

The statute of limitations is five years for what could be considered a federal crime of aggravated sexual abuse, meaning that to prosecute a criminal case, any offenses would have had to have happened by 2016.

"The clock is ticking," an FBI official said Tuesday. "There's a sense of urgency."

A third woman, a gymnast, came forward to the Bay Area News Group earlier this month alleging that Shaw had sexually abused her between 2014 and 2019. She said she has spoken to the FBI.