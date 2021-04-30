How a first date led to a murder, a cover-up and a huge wildfire that killed 2

It was a first date out of a horror movie.

Priscilla Castro, a 32-year-old from Vallejo, was headed to Vacaville on a Wednesday evening in August to meet Victor Serriteno, a 28-year-old she'd met through an online dating app.

But instead of romance, the interlude ended in multiple deaths and hundreds of thousands of fire-scorched acres, prosecutors say.

The person behind all the crimes, authorities say, is Serriteno, whom Solano County sheriff's deputies arrested again Wednesday on suspicion of arson and murder in connection with the Markley fire, which killed two people and merged into last year's devastating LNU Lightning Complex fire. Serriteno was already in the county jail after authorities alleged he killed Castro.

"We believe Serriteno deliberately set the Markley fire in an attempt to conceal his crime," Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrara said at a news conference Wednesday.

The day after Castro and Serriteno's planned meeting, ash began raining down on Vacaville. Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate their homes, and smoke and darkness blanketed the region for days.