Intruder interrupts Fairfield couple's breakfast — but homeowner had a gun, California cops say

When a stranger began banging on their door as they ate breakfast Tuesday morning, a couple in their 60s tried to ignore him, California police say.

Then the man "started kicking the door and he did kick the door off the hinges," Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen of the Fairfield Police Department told KXTV.

The husband retrieved his legally owned firearm and shot the intruder as he tried to enter the home, police wrote on Facebook. The intruder ran away.

Officers responding to the resident's 911 call at 8:30 a.m. found the intruder, a 27-year-old Suisun City man, collapsed across the street, police wrote.

Police tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Officers found a pistol with an extended magazine on the man, who was on parole for a violent crime, police wrote.

"Fortunately for us, this isn't something that happens commonly," Jacobsen told KXTV. "Very rarely actually."

"I'm kind of blown away," neighbor Nathan Biggs told KPIX.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case call 707-428-7600.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

