Man fatally shot in Vallejo Wednesday night

VALLEJO — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Vallejo's Chabot Terrace neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Violet Drive, police said on social media.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

