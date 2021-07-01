Man fatally shot in Vallejo Wednesday night

VALLEJO — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Vallejo's Chabot Terrace neighborhood.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Violet Drive, police said on social media.
They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27.
Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties.
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place in a downtown parking lot.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according…
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.