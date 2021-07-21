Sacramento bomb plot suspect nearly wins release. How his wife kept him in jail

Despite the nature of the case, the judge was willing to allow Copeland's release as long as he agreed to a number of conditions and his wife of seven or eight years promised to report any violations to authorities.

Sheila Copeland told Tse that her husband is "the breadwinner" for the family, that she has been unable to work in retail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The allegations are very harsh and I understand the degree of the allegations and the weight," she said in a video linkup with a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge serving as background. "And, believe me, we are taking this very seriously."

Sheila Copeland said she had known her husband for 13 years and "I do believe in my heart that Jarrod is not a danger."

The judge noted that he considers the charges Copeland faces "very serious," and that he was amenable to releasing him to his home only under "full lockdown detention" that included an order that Copeland could not use the one phone he is allowed unless his wife monitored him.

"The minute that I receive information that it's not going well I will remand Mr. Copeland into custody," he added before asking Copeland if he agreed to the release conditions.