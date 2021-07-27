CSU campuses to require COVID vaccination for all students, faculty, staff during fall term

Vaccines are available on-site at several CSU campuses and unvaccinated students and staff are encouraged to contact their campus to determine their options and availability.

Students and employees will also have access to medical and religious exemptions and virtual courses if they do not intend to attend class on campus.

Catherine Hutchinson, president of the CSU Employees Union, said in a statement that the CSUEU and other labor officials met with Castro Tuesday morning and fully support "all efforts, whether it be through the state or the CSU, to ensure vaccinations reach more Californians."

"Throughout the pandemic, our Union has worked closely with the California State University to prioritize student and staff safety, from demanding (personal protective equipment) to creating the conditions for students to return to schools safely," Hutchinson said.

The California Faculty Association -- which represents professors and lecturers at all 23 CSU campuses -- said in a statement that its leaders will work with the chancellor's office to ensure that students and staff are protected from the virus on campus.

"I am vaccinated, and I encourage faculty to get vaccinated if they can so that we all do our part to make the CSU a safe place to work," CFA President Charles Toombs said.