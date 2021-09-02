Devastating fires could damage Lake Tahoe's iconic blue waters

"The eeriest thing is that here we were at the end of August, on Lake Tahoe. And you could not hear another boat on the lake. That's sort of unheard of in the middle of the day at Lake Tahoe in August," Schladow said.

Lake Tahoe and its surrounding lands and waters are home to abundant wildlife, including Lahontan cutthroat trout, which are a threatened species, as well as mountain whitefish, black bears, beavers, marmots, deer, raptors, rare flowering plants and a wingless stonefly that lives on the bottom of the deep lake and provides food for fish.

"I am not as worried about the clarity but the sensitive, endemic (only found in one location) species that are hanging on in the lake...The clarity may be able to rebound but will we lose these species that are already having a tough time?" said Sudeep Chandra, professor of biology at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Alexander Forrest, an associate professor at UC Davis, has launched an autonomous underwater vehicle that seesaws up and down through the water column, crossing the lake once every 15 hours to measure particle sizes and concentrations. His team expects to collect the robot and retrieve its data in a few weeks.