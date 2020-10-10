Did 'private firefighters' set blazes at Northern California wildfire? Cal Fire investigating

Cal Fire is investigating reports of unauthorized backfires lit by "private firefighters" to protect property from the Glass Fire, which has burned more than 67,000 acres and destroyed 642 homes in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Authorities received reports of unauthorized backfires last weekend, said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

McLean said the Cal Fire investigation is ongoing, and there was nothing conclusive yet to report.

An ABC 7-published video, the Bay Area TV news affiliate says, shows "private firefighters" detained by the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire on Oct. 2. ABC 7 reported the "private firefighters" were hired by Napa Valley wineries and are suspected of setting illegal backfires.

McLean said he has seen video published by ABC 7, and he couldn't tell what was happening in the video. McLean said he is not been told of anyone who was detained.

The Cal Fire spokesman declined to provide specific details about the recent reports of unauthorized backfires, because he said he did not want to jeopardize the investigation. But McLean did speak in general about the dangers involved with unauthorized backfires.