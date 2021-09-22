Did San Francisco-based Airbnb profit from disaster as California's Caldor Fire burned in Tahoe?

Candace Kim was in a different, but equally frustrating, position. Unlike Kunselman, Kim, who lives in Los Angeles, wasn't caught off guard. With a Tahoe trip planned for the week after Labor Day, she had been closely following the Caldor Fire. And, as her travel date got closer, and the news from the region grew more concerning, she contacted her Airbnb host.

She was less concerned about smoke, she said, than something else: Tahoe area tourism officials were asking visitors to stay away. She'd read the news stories and followed the situation in the Sierra and, while there was conflicting guidance, just didn't feel like she should go. "I saw the worsening condition and also the pleas from locals at Lake Tahoe," she wrote in an email to SFGATE, "and decided it made sense to pull out."

Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency in the region, and though Nevada's governor, Steve Sisolak, took a bit longer, he'd done the same days before. But when Kim contacted her Airbnb host, she was told that the rental's "strict" cancellation policy continued to apply. The host, Kim said, "insisted that her North Tahoe Airbnb is safe from the fires, and said she does not offer refunds or cancellations because of wildfire smoke." When Kim responded that her reason for canceling was "that travel to the area is heavily advised against," the host said they would refund half of the reservation cost.