Dinosaurs coming back to life in Vallejo at Solano County Fairgrounds

Abe Issa wasn't sure if he'd be able to put the 7th annual Jurassic Empire together this year due to the pandemic, but sometimes, uh ... life finds a way.

The dinosaur-themed event is being held again at the Solano County Fairgrounds only this time it's been tweaked with new DNA as the show is being held outside in a drive-thru method.

Upon entering the fairgrounds, a family can drive in and look at approximately 45 life-like animatronic sculptures of dinosaurs that move, roar and make other noises.

When customers enter the exhibit they are given a QR code that shares all the different types of dinosaur names while dinosaur-themed music plays. The attractions premiered Friday and continue on select dates throughout March.

The Times-Herald had to visit the attractions during the day due to deadline issues, but Issa, the general manager of Jurassic Empire, mentioned that event is better and scarier at night when the attractions are lit up.

"It was actually easier to put together outdoors than indoors, but there is one risk and that is if it's too windy and there is only about a one percent chance at this, the dinosaur sculptures can fall down," Issa said. "But raining or sunny, we're open."

Issa said it takes just a few days to put together the tour, which has cars zig zag through the parking lot with dinosaurs on the left and right of each lane. Although it was a lot of work to put Jurassic Empire together, Issa said it's all worth it.

"I actually can't describe how great it feels when you see the children having fun and the kids laughing and opening their mouths because they're in awe," Issa said. "All I can tell you is that you forget about all the work you did to make it happen. It makes you feel like, yes, this is what I should be doing."

Gonzalo Ramirez, 14, has been to the show a few times, but this was his first time seeing it outdoors. Ramirez and his family were visiting from Napa.

"I like that our family gets to be in the car and move around," Ramirez said. "The Allosaurus at the start is probably my favorite one. I've always been interested in dinosaurs as well as the "Jurassic Park" movies."

Avianna Phillips, also 14, was at the event for the first time.

"My favorite one is the Chasmosaurus," Phillips said. "Why? Because it has horns!"

Avianna's little brother, Armani, who is 4, also was excited to be at the event, but was a little scared, then curious when one of the workers came out dressed as a raptor. In fact, many young kids had different reactions to the raptor. Some wanted to pet the man in the costume, while others wanted no part of it and ran to their parents crying.

Issa said he's amazed at how educated the kids are that come to the event.

"I saw the first movie (Jurassic Park) when I was 5 and I was immediately hooked and interested in dinosaurs," Issa said. "But these day the kids that come to this they have all the dinosaurs' names memorized and know all about them. That didn't happen when I was kid."

The attraction, right across the street from Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, runs through April 1.

There are two-hour slot increments that run 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, while on weekends there are five two-hour slot increments that range from 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

At the end of the tour, which takes anywhere from 20 minutes to more than an hour depending on how many cars are in front of you, one can visit a gift shot and exit their vehicle to take pictures with a few other dinosaur sculptures.

For more information visit jurassicempire.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.