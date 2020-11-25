District attorneys describe widespread unemployment fraud by prison inmates

This led Wagstaffe's office to accelerate charges.

"Once we got the investigation done, we were able to do the charging within just a few days," Wagstaffe said in an interview Tuesday.

"Whereas normally when you have time you might get to it over the course of weeks."

In San Mateo County, of the 22 people charged, one is out on bail, and six people have been convicted so far. Others are awaiting a trial date.

Under California law, there is a three-year maximum sentence for crimes of conspiracy, according to Wagstaffe. For current inmates, the years were added to their current sentence. There were also cases - outside of San Mateo County - where inmates used other people's identities to file claims, which counts as a separate charge of identity theft and comes with its own sentence.

In addition, Wagstaffe said those convicted were ordered to pay restitution around $25,000, which will be collected out of their earnings.

Wagstaffe said that San Mateo County's numbers are relatively small - accounting for only 16 fraudulent claims out of the thousands of claims statewide. He expressed concern for counties where there are even more cases to investigate.