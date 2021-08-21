Dixie and Caldor fires gain more ground as high winds loom, small blazes pop up

California's two most explosive fires both steadily charred more acreage as the weekend began, thanks to dry vegetation and hard-to-reach spotting, as crews prepared for high winds expected to turbocharge their spread.

The Caldor Fire, burning in El Dorado County for the past week, covered 82,444 acres as of Saturday morning, a gain of about 10,000 acres since Friday, and remained 0% contained. To the north, the Dixie Fire — the state's biggest so far this year — had engulfed 714,219 acres total and was 35% contained.

Although the Caldor Fire's northern front had yet to reach Highway 50 — the main route up to South Lake Tahoe — on Saturday morning, flames have hovered a few hundred yards of the roadway for several days. Caltrans officials closed a nearly 50-mile stretch of the highway on Friday out of fears that both fire, poor visibility and falling ash or trees could endanger drivers' lives.

Caltrans spokesperson Angela DaPrato said that drivers heading to and from Tahoe should take Interstate 80, but steer clear of back roads that could be unexpectedly impacted by the fire. There is no estimate for when the highway may reopen.

"Anything could happen," she said.