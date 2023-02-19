The state senator representing Napa County has introduced legislation to bring improved transparency, accountability and oversight to the resolution of sexual harassment and violence cases on California State University campuses.
Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill in response to numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence occurring in the California State University system in recent years.
Under provisions of Senate Bill 808, campus investigations would be subject to additional oversight.
Additionally, the outcome of any settlements would be posted on college websites and reported to the Legislature. Dodd plans to build on the reforms proposed in SB 808 based on any recommendations from the pending State Auditor report, expected this spring.
“Frankly, the CSU system hasn’t done enough to put the culture and processes in place,” Dodd said in a statement Friday. “As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students feel safe and respected on our CSU campuses.”
SB 808 is eligible to be heard in committee and receive its first vote next month.
