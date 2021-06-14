Edouardo Jordan, acclaimed Seattle chef, accused by 15 women of sexual misconduct or unwanted touching

They spent a day tasting food. When they got to the hotel later, they were told their room only had one bed. "That was when I started freaking out a bit," the line cook said, adding that she didn't have money to get her own. She said Jordan acted surprised, so she gave him the benefit of doubt.

But she said that after she got into bed, fully clothed, Jordan tried to kiss her.

"I was like, 'Absolutely not.' There were four more attempts. I was like, 'No, I'm not interested in you. I don't know how to tell you this more clearly, but this is not why I'm here,'" she said. "I fell asleep. From all my understanding, nothing happened that night."

Jordan said he booked a room with two beds in advance and was surprised that the only room available had one bed. Jordan said he should have slept on the floor or avoided sharing a hotel room with a co-worker.

"I made an advance to kiss her once which I admit was a mistake — and after she said that she was not interested, I stopped and we both fell asleep," he said in an email to The Seattle Times. "There was not repeated attempts, there was nothing forceful that occurred."