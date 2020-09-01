El Dorado County man arrested on attempted murder charge after crossbow attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives in El Dorado County have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he reportedly shot another man in the chest with a crossbow, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was first reported about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, when deputies were sent to a medical center for a patient who had been shot in the chest with an arrow, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Someone had driven a 68-year-old man with an apparent arrow wound to the hospital's emergency room. Deputies arrived and determined the attack occurred at the man's home in the town of Rescue.

Michael Raley, who was later identified as the suspect, left the crime scene immediately after the attack, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were called to investigate and determined that Raley and the wounded man were acquaintances, and they were staying at the same property.

There was a dispute between Raley, 35, and another person about 11 p.m. Saturday when the other man tried to intervene. Sheriff's officials said Raley then allegedly used a crossbow to shoot the man who tried to intervene.

Detectives found Raley several hours later and arrested him. He was booked at the county jail on a charge of attempted murder.