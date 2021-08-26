 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EPA grants nearly $3 million to fund Bay Area wildfire smoke research

EPA grants nearly $3 million to fund Bay Area wildfire smoke research

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
EPA grants nearly $3 million to fund Bay Area wildfire smoke research

CAL FIRE firefighter watches as the Dixie Fire burns in Butte and Plumas Counties on August 4, 2021 The fire started in the Feather River Canyon near Cresta Dam on July 13.

 Photo courtesy CAL FIRE)

Three Bay Area research projects will share nearly $3 million in federal grants to study how people can reduce their exposure to toxic wildfire smoke, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University and Oakland-based Public Health Institute were all awarded nearly $1 million each by the EPA to complete three separate research projects.

Researchers at the Public Health Institute are working to develop affordable air filters for rooftop evaporative coolers, or "swamp" coolers, aimed initially at farmworker communities in the San Joaquin Valley.

Stanford is using a smartphone app built from EPA's Smoke Sense platform to identify affordable ways to reduce health impacts from smoke exposure for low-income, non-English speaking communities in Northern California.

UC Berkeley researchers are working to build "a more precise model of wildfire smoke risk data for California" and to develop communication strategies for hard-to-reach populations in order to better protect people from wildfire smoke.

The grants are part of a $7 million-round of EPA awards given to ten research projects around the country, all aimed at finding ways to reduce the impacts of wildfire smoke on people's health.

More information about the projects can be found here https://www.epa.gov/research-grants/interventions-and-communication-strategies-reduce-health-risks-wildland-fire-0

Interim Napa County Fire Chief Jason Martin discusses how residents can curb spark-inducing activities to prevent starting a wildfire. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

Brian Garcia of the National Weather Service discusses how the weather is impacting this year's wildfire season. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage from air shows Minnesota wildfires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News