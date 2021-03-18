Eureka cops placed on paid leave after 'egregious' texts leaked

"As Chief of Police, I am deeply concerned with any allegation of behavior that calls into question the professionalism of our officers, who are hired, trained, and trusted to serve and protect the public interest," Watson said in the statement. "The kind of attitudes and behavior exhibited in the transcript I saw did not and do not reflect the values and standards of the EPD."

The police union also emphasized that only a few officers were involved in the "egregious" messages. "They are abhorrent, and do not reflect the character, integrity, or attitudes of the vast majority of Police Department employees," a statement read.

The comments were also roundly criticized by Asm. Jim Wood, whose district covers Eureka. Wood said the texts caused "great sadness, anger and concern." He also expressed concern that "anonymous sources" had to leak the "unacceptable and egregious behavior" in the police department.

"Some members of the Eureka Police Department have a pattern of behavior and culture extremely disrespectful to women, people of color, people protesting legally, and people, frankly, who are extremely vulnerable and down on their luck," Wood said.