Experts say new normal of drought in west requires new approach to water conservation and food production

California is in the midst of another drought, and experts say the strategy should be more than hoping for an ample supply of rainfall.

There are consequences to having a growing population inhabit the dry, arid conditions of the West, something that even non-experts have recognized. Compounded by the effects of climate change and the specter of more intense dry years soon to come, government officials and residents of the West are exploring how to reframe water conservation efforts toward a more holistic approach.

Environmentalists, water researchers and other experts spoke at a "Drought in the American West" webinar held by the organization Circle of Blue on Wednesday, discussing the multi-faceted impacts of drought and the role of human-induced climate change.

Heather Cooley, director of research at the Oakland-based Pacific Institute, said false notions of the West's abundance of water first came about with early settlers. Greater economic prosperity and population growth eventually brought an insatiable need for water, which affected natural water supplies and left certain populations vulnerable.

"The challenges we now face are a result of the decisions from the past, but it's incumbent upon all of us to take actions now for a more sustainable, resilient and just water future for the West," Cooley said.

