 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairfield police looking for man who allegedly shot three, killing one, early Sunday

  • Updated
BCN-20220314-TRINE-MARTINEZ.png

BCN-20220314-TRINE-MARTINEZ.png

Trine Martinez, 25, identified by police as a suspect in a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured two other men Sunday, March 13, …

Fairfield police are looking for 25-year-old Trine Martinez, who they say may be responsible for an early morning triple shooting that killed one and seriously injured two Sunday.

Police didn't find Martinez while serving a warrant Sunday afternoon at his home on the 300 block of San Jose Street in Fairfield.

The deceased victim was a 44-year-old Fairfield resident, whose name authorities withheld Sunday evening pending notification of his family. The other two men - ages 36 and 28 from Suisun City - are in the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

The shootings occurred around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue.

Police said Martinez is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous. Martinez may also go by the names Danny or Daniel.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Fairfield Police Department Investigation Division at (707) 428-7600.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

  • Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland struggles with waves of Ukraine refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News