Fallen California firefighters honored in statewide ceremony

Fire officials and family members gathered together Saturday evening to commemorate firefighters who lost their lives on the front lines at the California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony recognized the 82 fallen firefighters who have died in the past three and a half years across California, adding to the 1,500 names inscribed in the California Firefighters Memorial wall in Capitol Park in Sacramento.

"Today, we recognize 82 of California's finest: men and women who heard the call to duty and answered, knowing the risks they were taking," stated Brian K. Rice, president of California Professional Firefighters and chair of the California Fire Foundation. "Their commitment lives on, inscribed forever in the company of their fallen brothers and sisters, all of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to keep California safe."

Max Fortuna of Stockton, who was shot and killed while on duty, was honored at the ceremony, among others who died while they fought fires or due to job-related illnesses. Almost 40 of the firefighters mentioned at the memorial died from cancer.

More information on the honorees and the organization behind the ceremony can be found at cafirefoundation.org/memorial.

— Bay City News Service