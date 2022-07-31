 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fallen California firefighters honored in statewide ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0

Fire officials and family members gathered together Saturday evening to commemorate firefighters who lost their lives on the front lines at the California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony recognized the 82 fallen firefighters who have died in the past three and a half years across California, adding to the 1,500 names inscribed in the California Firefighters Memorial wall in Capitol Park in Sacramento.

"Today, we recognize 82 of California's finest: men and women who heard the call to duty and answered, knowing the risks they were taking," stated Brian K. Rice, president of California Professional Firefighters and chair of the California Fire Foundation. "Their commitment lives on, inscribed forever in the company of their fallen brothers and sisters, all of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to keep California safe."

Max Fortuna of Stockton, who was shot and killed while on duty, was honored at the ceremony, among others who died while they fought fires or due to job-related illnesses. Almost 40 of the firefighters mentioned at the memorial died from cancer.

People are also reading…

More information on the honorees and the organization behind the ceremony can be found at cafirefoundation.org/memorial

— Bay City News Service 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News