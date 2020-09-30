Fires again ravage a California wine industry already reeling. 'It's very heartbreaking'

"Smoke can drastically affect the quality of wine made from affected grapes," said Lewis Perdue, publisher and executive editor of Wine Industry Insight. "It is called smoke taint and does drastically affect the quality of wine. So much so, that many wineries have decided not to make a 2020 vintage."

Climate change, which has been linked to much of California's current apocalyptic wildfire season, can also take a toll on sensitive grapes, particularly Pinot Noir, which depends on the cool fogs that roll into the San Francisco Bay from the Pacific Ocean.

"I've seen climate change on a real basis in my 60 years of farming," Tofanelli said. "I have varietals that don't do as well now as they did before, because they're more heat sensitive. They're going to have to plant different varietals to adapt."

On Tuesday, a thick blanket of smoke covered Napa Valley, the haze descending from the winding mountain roads into downtown Calistoga, where the town seemed all but closed due to evacuation orders. Ash peppered cars and vineyards, and the smell of soot clung to the air.

Spot fires flared on the sides of State Route 29, the main gateway to Napa, and they popped up on winding roads where trees smoldered. Some timbers fell over as cars drove past.