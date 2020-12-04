Former aide to Gavin Newsom arrested in Napa on domestic violence charges

Ballard's arrest was first reported by Politico, which also reported that the alleged incident occurred at the upscale Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa.

Ballard's attorney, Anthony Brass, said he was "fully confident" that Ballard would be cleared of the charges.

"Nate is a well-respected professional and a member of the bar with a spotless ethical record. He has no criminal history. In his 51 years, Nate has never been accused of, arrested for, nor charged with any crime before these unsubstantiated allegations," Brass said in a written statement. "After nearly eight years of continuous sobriety, Nate resumed drinking in April, after his father died. He is now clean and sober again, and he is currently in a residential recovery program to deal with his drinking problem in a responsible, comprehensive manner."

Ballard is the founder of the Press Shop, a San Francisco public relations firm. He has worked as a communications adviser for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, Super Bowl 50, the Democratic National Committee and the California Democratic Party, and he has served as a spokesman for former senator and Secretary of State John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign. Ballard also serves on the board of the Representation Project, a nonprofit founded by Siebel Newsom that works to combat social injustice and gender stereotypes.