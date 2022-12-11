 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free flu tests available at state-run COVID-19 testing sites

COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu shots

A health care worker administered a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in January in San Francisco. Bay Area medical experts are urging more people to receive the flu vaccine this fall — with or without a COVID-19 vaccine booster — in anticipation of one of the more severe influenza seasons in recent years.

 David Paul Morris, Bloomberg, via Getty Images

The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like the coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.

People with flu symptoms can receive their results in roughly 30 minutes and, if positive, can then discuss potential antiviral treatment with their primary medical provider.

"Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness."

Testing sites can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html. Testing is available via appointment or on a walk-in basis.

People can also find information about COVID-19 treatment and testing by calling the state's COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255.

Earlier this week, CDC health experts said flu hospitalizations continue to remain at a 10-year high, and RSV infections are peaking in both kids and adults.
