Free flu tests available at state-run COVID-19 testing sites

The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like the coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.

People with flu symptoms can receive their results in roughly 30 minutes and, if positive, can then discuss potential antiviral treatment with their primary medical provider.

"Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness."

Testing sites can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html. Testing is available via appointment or on a walk-in basis.

People can also find information about COVID-19 treatment and testing by calling the state's COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255.

