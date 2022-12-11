Free flu tests available at state-run COVID-19 testing sites

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like the coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.
People with flu symptoms can receive their results in roughly 30 minutes and, if positive, can then discuss potential antiviral treatment with their primary medical provider.
"Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness."
A health care worker administered a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in January in San Francisco. Bay Area medical experts are urging more people to receive the flu vaccine this fall — with or without a COVID-19 vaccine booster — in anticipation of one of the more severe influenza seasons in recent years.