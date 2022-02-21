Freeze watch in effect from Tuesday night to Friday

The forecast for Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect beginning Tuesday and lasting each overnight through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In addition, freezing temperatures could extend overnight Tuesday and Wednesday into the East Bay, South Bay and Monterey Bay.

The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures.

Snow of one to three inches may fall Tuesday night in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.