 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freeze watch in effect from Tuesday night to Friday

  • Updated

The forecast for Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect beginning Tuesday and lasting each overnight through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In addition, freezing temperatures could extend overnight Tuesday and Wednesday into the East Bay, South Bay and Monterey Bay.

The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures.

Snow of one to three inches may fall Tuesday night in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite claims of pullback, satellites capture increased Russian presence on Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News