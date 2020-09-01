Gavin Newsom signs coronavirus eviction relief law as California ban expires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California Gov. Gavin Newsom late Monday announced he signed a law to prevent a looming wave of evictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement was urgent because the state's coronavirus eviction ban was scheduled to expire at midnight on Sept. 1, and eviction proceedings could have restarted as early as Wednesday, leaving an estimated 4 million Californians at risk of eviction due to unpaid rent checks.

"COVID-19 has impacted everyone in California -- but some bear much more of the burden than others, especially tenants struggling to stitch together the monthly rent, and they deserve protection from eviction," Newsom said in a press release. "This new law protects tenants from eviction for non-payment of rent and helps keep homeowners out of foreclosure as a result of economic hardship caused by this terrible pandemic.

Assembly Bill 3088 provides five months of relief for some renters who've experienced the worst of COVID-19-related financial distress.

Here's what the new law will do:

Tenants do not have to immediately repay rent they missed between March and August, although landlords will be able to sue them to recover the money beginning in March 2021.

