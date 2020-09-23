Gavin Newsom signs order banning sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring the sale of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and move the state further away from relying on climate change-causing fossil fuels.

"This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change," Newsom said. "For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn't give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

His announcement comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous climate events in California's history. The state is still battling wildfires, which have burned a record 3.6 million acres.

Newsom for weeks has cited climate change as a major contributing factor, and has called on federal officials, including President Donald Trump, to take more aggressive action on clean energy.

Over the past few years, California leaders have gone back and forth with the Trump administration over limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars.