Gavin Newsom signs order banning sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring the sale of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and move the state further away from relying on climate change-causing fossil fuels.
"This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change," Newsom said. "For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn't give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."
His announcement comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous climate events in California's history. The state is still battling wildfires, which have burned a record 3.6 million acres.
Newsom for weeks has cited climate change as a major contributing factor, and has called on federal officials, including President Donald Trump, to take more aggressive action on clean energy.
Over the past few years, California leaders have gone back and forth with the Trump administration over limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars.
Because of California's historical air pollution problems, the federal Clean Air Act gives California the right to establish stricter guidelines than the federal government -- so long as it gets a waiver from the EPA. In 2008, The Obama administration granted the state special legal authority to impose stricter rules on vehicles than the rest of the country. Trump's administration has attempted to rescind that power, saying the state's standards are too strict for manufacturers.
Although the order would require new cars to be zero-emission, it would not prevent Californians from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.
The transportation sector is responsible fore more than half of all of California's carbon pollution, according to the Calfiornia' Air Resources Board. According to the governor's office,the executive order would achieve a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to mandating new cars to be zero-emission by 2035, the California Air Resources Board will direct all operation of medium and heavy-duty vehicles to be zero-emission by 2045, where feasible.
The order also requires state agencies to partner with private sector industries to deploy affordable fueling and charging options for zero-emission cars. By the time the order goes into effect in 2035, zero-emission vehicles will almost "certainly be cheaper and better than the traditional fossil fuel powered cars," the governor's office said, adding that the cost of owning a zero-emission car will cost far less than the maintenance of a fossil-fuel vehicle.
The state has long fought to limit car emissions by encouraging consumers and industries to favor zero-emission vehicles. Former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2012 ordered state agencies to work toward a goal of putting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roadways by 2025. In 2015, he signed a nonbinding agreement with 12 other North American and European governments, with the goal of making all new passenger vehicles sold in California zero-emission by 2050.
California's efforts to put zero-emission vehicles on the roads have been slow-going. Since 2011, Californians have bought just over 700,000 electric cars, with 156,000 sold in 2019.
Lawmakers, too, have proposed various bills to encourage drivers to ditch their gas-guzzlers. In 2017, Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat, introduced a bill that would have banned the sale of new cars powered by internal combustion after 2040, but it never made it to the Assembly floor.
